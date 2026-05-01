SC grants anticipatory bail to Cong leader Pawan Khera

The bench directed Khera to cooperate in the investigation and to appear before the police station as and when required and intimated and he shall not influence or tamper with any of the evidence during pendency of the investigation or trial in the case.

It directed Khera to not leave India without prior leave of the competent court and said if the trial court deems it fit to impose some other conditions, it has the discretion to do the needful and put those conditions during trial.

While allowing the appeal of Khera against April 24 order of the Gauhati High Court, the bench said, "In our view, the observations as made by the high court in the order impugned is not based on correct appreciation of all the material which has been placed on record and appears to be erroneous, in particular shifting the burden on the accused." The top court said without alleging any offence under Section 339 of BNS and merely on the basis of a statement made by the advocate general, observations made regarding Section 339 of BNS do not appear to be correct.