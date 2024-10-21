Begin typing your search...

    SC junks PIL seeking to replace term 'Hindutva' with 'Indian constitutionalism

    The PIL was filed by S N Kundra, a resident of Vikaspuri in Delhi.

    AuthorPTIPTI|21 Oct 2024 1:30 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-10-21 08:00:29  )
    SC junks PIL seeking to replace term Hindutva with Indian constitutionalism
    X

    Supreme Court

    NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking to replace the term 'Hindutva' with ‘Bharatiya Samidhaanitva’ (Indian constitutionalism).

    "This is complete abuse of the process," said the bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra while junking the PIL on the issue.

    The PIL was filed by S N Kundra, a resident of Vikaspuri in Delhi.

    "No sir, we will not entertain this," the CJI said.

    Supreme CourtPILIndian constitution
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick