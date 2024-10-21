Begin typing your search...
SC junks PIL seeking to replace term 'Hindutva' with 'Indian constitutionalism
The PIL was filed by S N Kundra, a resident of Vikaspuri in Delhi.
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking to replace the term 'Hindutva' with ‘Bharatiya Samidhaanitva’ (Indian constitutionalism).
"This is complete abuse of the process," said the bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra while junking the PIL on the issue.
"No sir, we will not entertain this," the CJI said.
