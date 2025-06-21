SC full court decides to remove glass glazing after taking note of bar bodies' representation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court administration said on Saturday that a decision has been taken by the full court to remove the glass glazing installed in front of courtroom numbers one to five, after taking note of a representation received from bar bodies concerning it.

In a statement, the apex court administration said the full court took note of the representation received from the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) concerning the glass glazing.

"After careful consideration of the issues raised, including concerns regarding original grandeur, visibility, aesthetics and courtroom accessibility, a decision was taken by the full court to remove the glass glazing," the statement said.

In December last year, the SCBA had requested then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to remove the air-conditioning glass partitions and restore the original layout of the apex court corridors to preserve its historical significance.

In a letter to the then CJI, the SCBA had said the space in the corridors was drastically reduced due to the air-conditioning glass panels, making it difficult for the members of the bar, registered clerks, interns and litigants to move around, particularly during peak hours.

"Additionally, we request the removal of glass partitions and the restoration of the original layout of the corridors to preserve the historical significance of the Supreme Court," the letter had said.