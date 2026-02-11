SC dismisses plea alleging absence of mechanism to make people aware of TDS obligation

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta refused to entertain the plea that had claimed that honest purchasers acting in good faith were later exposed to penalty and interest, despite having no intention to default.

"Dismissed," the bench ordered.

The petitioner, who appeared in the court in person, told the bench that the plea relates to the issue concerning the enforcement of a provision of the Income Tax Act in property transactions exceeding Rs 50 lakh.