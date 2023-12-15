SC defers hearing on Mahua Moitra’s plea till Jan 3

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing on a plea filed by Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, till January 3 next year.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V.N. Bhatti told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared on Moitra’s behalf, that the matter will be taken up for hearing upon reopening of the court post winter break as the bench could have not gone through the case files.

"Relist on January 3, 2024," the bench ordered.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday agreed to look into the urgent listing of the plea after a mentioning was made by Moitra’s counsel.

Moitra has moved the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution challenging her expulsion from the Lower House of Parliament on December 8.

In her plea, the MP from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar parliamentary constituency has called the decision of her expulsion as "unfair, unjust and arbitrary".

The action against her was taken following the Ethics Committee probe on 'cash for Parliament questions' charge