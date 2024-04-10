SC: Candidates needn’t declare all properties

NEW DELHI: In a significant verdict that will have far-reaching effect across the country, a Supreme Court bench on Tuesday held that candidates contesting elections were not required to disclose each and every moveable property owned by them or their affidavits unless they are of substantial value or reflect a luxurious lifestyle.

A bench comprising justices Anirudhha Bose and Sanjay Kumar said this while upholding the election of independent MLA Karikho Kri from Tezu assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh in 2019. The court set aside the July 17, 2023, judgment of the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court, which had declared Kri’s election “null and void”. The detailed judgment is awaited.

Earlier, the High Court judgment had come on an election petition filed by the then Congress candidate, Nuney Tayang, challenging the declaration of the 2019 election result.

Tayang alleged that Kri made false declarations in his nomination paper by not disclosing that he was in occupation of a government accommodation, MLA Cottage No 1 located in ‘E’ Sector, Itanagar.

It was alleged that Kri did not submit “No Dues Certificates” for the rent, electricity charges, water charges and telephone charges of the government accommodation.