Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the ECI, assured a bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna that the concerned official will remain available before the apex court at 2 p.m.

ByIANSIANS|24 April 2024 6:40 AM GMT
SC calls for presence of ECI official at 2 pm in EVM-VVPAT tally matter
The Supreme Court of India (ANI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday called for the presence of an Election Commission of India (ECI) official to clarify certain technical aspects pertaining to the functioning of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the ECI, assured a bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna that the concerned official will remain available before the apex court at 2 p.m.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, said that it directed the listing of the matter as it had certain factual and technical queries.

Last week, the top court reserved its verdict on a batch of public interest litigations (PILs) seeking mandatory cross-verification of the votes cast in EVMs with Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips.

IANS

