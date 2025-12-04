SC asks HCs to provide details of pending acid attack trials across country

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all the high courts to submit details of pending trials related to acid attack cases across the country within four weeks, terming the 16-year delay in one of the trials in a Delhi court as a "national shame".

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also issued notices to the Centre and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities on a PIL filed by acid attack survivor Shaheen Malik.

The bench termed as "national shame" the prolonged delay in Malik's own case, which has been pending since 2009 before a Rohini court here.

"What a mockery of the legal system! This is such a shame. If the national capital cannot handle this, then who will? This is national shame," the bench said.

The CJI asked Malik to file an application in the PIL itself explaining why the matter has not been concluded, assuring her that the court may even take suo motu cognisance.

The bench sought the details from the registry of all the high courts within four weeks.

During the hearing, Malik highlighted the plight of victims who are forced to ingest acid, often surviving with artificial feeding tubes and severe disabilities.

The bench also sought the Centre's response on her plea that acid attack survivors be categorised as persons with disabilities to ensure access to welfare schemes.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that the issue would be taken up with "due seriousness," adding that perpetrators "should meet with the same ruthlessness as done here."

The CJI urged the Centre to consider amending the law, through legislation or even an ordinance, so that acid attack survivors are formally included within the definition of persons with disabilities under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

The CJI said that acid attack cases should ideally be tried by special courts to ensure swift justice.