SC asks Centre to file report on procedural protocol followed in Air India plane crash probe

Appearing for NGO Safety Matters Foundation, lawyer Prashant Bhushan said three other Boeing 787s had met with similar incidents and the Centre has not filed any response to the pleas.

The CJI asked Bhushan not to give much credence to unverified media reports and said, "Last week, it was said that the Dreamliner from London to Delhi had some problem with the fuel switch. Later, it was said from the official account of the airline that it was perfectly fine. But this incident (the crash) of course was very unfortunate. Let us be very conservative also on making comments on a particular airline. The Dreamliner was once hailed as the best."

Bhushan said more than 8,000 pilots are saying that the Boeing 787 is not safe and should be grounded. He pointed out that five members in the AAIB inquiry team are from the DGCA.

"The only way to satisfy Bhushan is to appoint a committee headed by Bhushan himself," the solicitor general said.

The bench asked the Centre to file a report on the procedural protocol followed so far in the probe.

"Let us see the result of the AAIB probe and then we will see whether a court of inquiry will be needed or not," the CJI said and fixed the three pleas for hearing after three weeks.

On January 28, the top court agreed to hear the pleas that have alleged that the official probe into the June 12, 2025, Air India plane crash has violated the citizens' fundamental rights to life, equality and access to truthful information.

On November 13 last year, the top court said deceased pilot Captain Sabharwal was not blamed in the AAIB's preliminary report into the crash.

It had also issued a notice to the Centre and the DGCA on a plea moved by Pushkaraj Sabharwal, the father of Captain Sabharwal.

Pushkaraj Sabharwal and the Federation of Indian Pilots moved the Supreme Court for a court-monitored inquiry headed by a former judge into the crash.

The court was hearing three petitions filed by an NGO, a law student and the father of the deceased pilot, seeking an independent, court-monitored investigation into the crash.

Among the 241 dead were 169 Indians, 52 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian and 12 crew members.