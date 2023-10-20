SC asks AP govt not to arrest Chandrababu Naidu in FiberNet scam

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Andhra Pradesh police not to arrest former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the FibreNet case till it delivers judgment on the plea in the Skill Development scam case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi posted the anticipatory bail of Naidu in the FibreNet Case for hearing on November 9.

The bench told the Andhra Pradesh police, "Let the earlier understanding continue." The apex court was referring to the October 13 statement of the Andhra Pradesh police when it had assured the bench that police would not take Naidu into custody.

The top court said since the order is reserved on a plea relating to the Skill Development scam case, it would be appropriate to hear the anticipatory bail plea of Naidu in the FiberNet case after the verdict is delivered.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Naidu, told the apex court that police are looking to take him into custody in the FibreNet case despite his being in custody in the Skill Development scam case.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Andhra Pradesh government, told the bench that he has no problem in awaiting the judgement of the court.

The top court was hearing Naidu's special leave petition against an order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court refusing to grant him anticipatory bail earlier this week. The bench has reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Naidu seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him rooted in a Skill Development scam. He had challenged the High Court judgment rejecting his plea for the quashing of FIR. Naidu is currently in judicial custody. The FiberNet case relates to alleged tender manipulation in allotting a work order under Phase-1 of the Andhra Pradesh FiberNet Project involving Rs. 330 crore to a favoured company. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh police has alleged irregularities in the project right from awarding the tender to completion of the work, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.