Saudi Arabia bus crash: 45 killed, lone survivor hospitalised; most of them from Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: At least 45 people, most of them from Hyderabad, were killed in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia, the city police chief said on Monday, citing preliminary information.

Addressing reporters here, Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said a total of 54 people travelled to Jeddah from here on November 9. They were scheduled to return on November 23.

Of the 54, four people travelled separately by car to Madina on Sunday, while another four stayed back in Mecca, he said.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply saddened" by the accident in Madinah involving Indian nationals.

The PM also said Indian officials are in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities.

According to the police commissioner, 46 people were travelling in the bus, which collided with an oil tanker about 25 km from Madina.

Only one person survived the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"We are getting information that 45 people died. They were supposed to return to Hyderabad on 23rd (of November)," he added.

Citing information received by him, Telangana Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin said the toll is said to be about 47-48 people.

The bodies are understood to be charred beyond recognition. The pilgrims used the services of four different travel agents, he said.

He said the state government has pledged to help the family members of the victims travel to Saudi Arabia, including facilitating passports and visas.

One person from each family would be sent, the minister said.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Mufti Asif, a resident of Hyderabad, said seven members of his family travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. He confirmed receiving photos of the accident and urged the Telangana government to facilitate his travel to Saudi Arabia to take care of his family members.

Mohammad Salman, another city resident, whose six family members were in the bus, said his last contact with them indicated that they two hours away from Madinah before all communication ceased.

According to Mohammad Burhan, another city resident, the sole survivor, Shoaib managed to escape by jumping out of the bus after breaking the window, sustaining burns to his hands in the process.

Burhan said he called AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and informed him about the incident.

Tafseer Iqubal. Joint Commissioner of Police, quoting preliminary information, said out of the 46 who were in the bus, 43 are from Hyderabad limits, 2 from Cyberabad and one has the address of Hubli in Karnataka.

The police official further said there were 18 men and an equal number of women and 10 children in the ill-fated bus.

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain said, "We have received information that over 40 people died in the accident, and we are coordinating with the families."

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah, in a statement, said it and the Embassy in Riyadh are extending full support.

“Officials of the Embassy and the consulate are also in touch with the concerned officials of the state of Telangana to coordinate with the concerned families,” it said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to gather details about the bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving some residents from the city.

The accident occurred when the bus was proceeding from Makkah to Madinah in the Gulf nation, according to a CMO release.

The government provided phone numbers of the Control Room set up in the Secretariat here to provide information to the families of those involved in the accident.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed anguish over the deaths of several Hyderabad residents in the mishap.

He urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help bring back the bodies of those who died and provide treatment to those injured, the AIMIM said in a post on X.