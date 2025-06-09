Saptak Talwar struggles in final round, finishes 44th

LUCERNE: India's Saptak Talwar struggled in windy conditions to card a 7-over 78 in the final round, finishing tied 44th at the Swiss Challenge here.

After three steady under-par rounds had positioned him for a strong finish, the Indian golfer struggled on the final day and slipped out of contention. Talwar, who was inside the top 20 heading into the last round, tumbled down the leader board to end the tournament tied for 44th.

He began his round on the front nine and had already dropped five shots halfway through the round. He had a double bogey on the third followed by a bogey on the fourth and another two bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes.

On the back nine, he picked up a shot on the 14th only to make three consecutive bogeys between the 15th and 17th holes and ended the week at a total score of even par.

Felix Mory became a two-time winner on the HotelPlanner Tour after holding his nerve in a play-off to claim the Swiss Challenge title.

The Frenchman signed for a two under par round of 69 on the final day to reach 12 under par for the week alongside Spaniard Santiago Tarrio, before Mory birdied the first extra hole to secure victory.

Mory, who eagled the 17th hole to force his way into a play-off, climbs 43 places to sixth in the Road to Mallorca Rankings with the win. It's his first victory since 2021.

Third day leader Tobias Jonsson slipped down to tied third with a round of 2-over 73.