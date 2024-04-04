Sanjay Singh pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat a day after being released from Tihar

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh paid a visit to the Raj Ghat and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi along with his wife, Anita Singh and party workers, day after he was released from Tihar Jail on bail after six months in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

"We are here to seek strength for volunteers, party cadres and my leader," Anita Singh said speaking to ANI.

Earlier in the day, Singh was seen offering prayers at Hanuman Temple in Delhi along with his wife.

"...By god's grace I was granted relief... I prayed with my family and party workers for the early release of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain from jail...," Singh said speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Hanuman Temple.

Singh is also expected to visit Satyendar Jain and Arvind Kejriwal's residence later in the day.

"Firstly I will go and take blessing from Bajrangbali and then I will also visit Rajghat. Later, in the day I will visit the residence of Satyendra Jain and Arvind Kejriwal...," Singh said speaking to ANI earlier in the day.

Exuding confidence in the strength of his party to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party, Singh said, "AAP workers are ready to fight against injustice and dictatorship. All of us stand with our leader Arvind Kejriwal."

After walking out of jail, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said it was not the time to celebrate but to "fight" as other AAP leaders including the "topmost leader" Arvind Kejriwal are in jail.

Hailing Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently serving jail in the case, Singh said, "Jail ke taale tootenge, Arvind Kejriwal chootenge."

Singh was welcomed by loud cheers and slogans as soon as he walked out of jail.

The AAP leader was seen climbing atop a vehicle parked outside the jail and addressing the supporters gathered there.

Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam earlier on Tuesday.