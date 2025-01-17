Saif attack: New video shows suspect going upstairs in building with his face covered

MUMBAI: A new video surfaced on Friday showing the suspect in the actor Saif Ali Khan attack case going upstairs in his building in Mumbai's Bandra area with his face covered and carrying a bag.

Khan (54) suffered grievous injuries after an intruder stabbed him with a knife repeatedly at his 12th-floor flat in Bandra in the early hours of Thursday. The actor, who received multiple stab injuries, including in his neck, underwent an emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

VIDEO | Attack on Saif Ali Khan: CCTV footage shows the alleged attacker fleeing the building through staircase. (Source: Third Party)#SaifAliKhanInjured pic.twitter.com/VHpAenxFdu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2025

According to a police official, the attacker has been captured in CCTV cameras cautiously climbing the stairs at 1.37 am before intruding into the actor's house.

The man had his face covered and was carrying a bag.

In a CCTV footage that surfaced on Thursday, the assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, was scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the 'Satguru Sharan building, where the actor lives, at around 2.30 am. His face was clearly visible in the first footage.

No arrest has been made in the case yet, but a man who resembled the attacker has been detained for questioning, an official said.

As many as 20 police teams have fanned out to trace and nab the intruder, who is said to be aged between 35 and 40 years.