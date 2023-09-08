Sadhguru to ride laps at Buddh Int'l Circuit to inaugurate MotoGP Bharat

NEW DELHI: Fairstreet Sports, the organizer of the MotoGP Bharat commencing in the country for the first-ever time on September 22nd-24th 2023 is honored to have renowned Indian Yogi, mystic, and visionary, Sadhguru at the opening ceremony to inaugurate the event by riding a couple of laps at the Buddh International Circuit on the Friday 22nd September 2023.

Sadhguru’s passion for motorcycles is as undiminished today as it was during his college years and he recalls how his motorbike often served as much more than just a vehicle.

His connection with motorcyclestook on a higher purpose, when last year, Sadhguru spearheading the Save Soil Movement, undertook an arduous 100-day, 30,000 km lone motorcycle journey from London to southern India, covering 27 countries across Europe, Central Asia, Middle East, and India to create public awareness and garner support for nations to implement soil friendly policies.

Sadhguru also autographed a helmet addressed to MotoGP Bharat event organizing team with a beautiful message -- “Four wheels for comfort, two wheels for the love of life! Safe riding – Sadhguru”

As the date of the opening ceremony draws closer, anticipation grows among biking enthusiasts and sports fans alike.

Sadhguru’s presence promises to add a new dimension to the event, reflecting the unity of diverse passions and a shared commitment to global wellbeing.