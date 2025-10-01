Sabarimala missing gold issue: Congress, BJP allege state govt, TDB negligence; demand probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition Congress and the BJP on Wednesday questioned why the gold-plated cladding of the 'Dwarapalakas' was removed in 2019 for renovation, why its weight was reduced when it was brought back to the shrine, and demanded a comprehensive probe into the matter.

Both the BJP and Congress alleged that these actions took place with the knowledge of the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan, questioned why the cladding—which had a 40-year guarantee after being gold-plated in 1990—was again taken for gold-plating in 2019.

He also asked, during a press conference at his official residence here, why the weight of the cladding was not checked when they were brought back to the shrine after gold-plating.

"All this cannot happen without the knowledge of the government and the TDB. So, they are also responsible for what happened," Satheesan said.

BJP leader and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan echoed similar concerns.

He contended that the government and TDB were aware of the reduction in the weight of the cladding in 2019, after the sponsor — Unnikrishnan Potti — was entrusted with their repair and renovation.

"Despite that, yet again in 2025, he was entrusted with gold-plating the cladding," he said.

Both Satheesan and Muraleedharan demanded a comprehensive probe into the matter.

BJP state Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar also called for an inquiry, stating that missing gold from Sabarimala "was not a trivial matter."

Meanwhile, State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan welcomed the recent Kerala High Court order directing a comprehensive inventory of all valuables, including gold, at the Sabarimala temple under the supervision of retired Justice K T Sankaran.

The minister said a thorough vigilance probe was necessary, as there was a "mystery surrounding the sponsor".

"Everything should come out. The court's intervention is welcome," he said.

The High Court recently found that the plates weighed 42.8 kg when removed in 2019 for fresh gold plating. However, when they were handed over to the company entrusted with the plating, their weight was recorded as 38.258 kg.

The reduction in the weight of the gold-plated cladding was discovered during suo motu proceedings initiated by the High Court, following a report from the Sabarimala Special Commissioner that the cladding was taken out of the shrine for renovation without informing the court.