Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to open on May 14 for 'Vaigasi masam' poojas

CHENNAI: The Ayyappan temple in Sabarimala will open on May 14 for special poojas for Vaigasi month. The various poojas will be held till May 19, and will close on that day.

The temple in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, which is a popular pilgrim centre for thousands of devotees, especially from Tamil Nadu and other south Indian states, opens for every Tamil month for special poojas.

On May 14, the temple will open for Vaigasi masam poojas, said a report by Maalaimalar.

From May 15, the temple will opened daily at 5 am, and various poojas, including Nirmalya Darshan, Ganapati Homam, Nei Abhishekam, Usha pooja, Uchha pooja, Deeparathana, Pushpabhishekam, and Attazha pooja, will be held.

Also, from May 15 to 19, Mahesh Mohanaru, the Tantri of the temple, will lead special poojas like Patipooja, Udayastamana pooja, Kalasa pooja, and Kalababhishekam will be held.

On the May 19, the Harivarasanam song will be played after the pooja, and the temple will be closed at 10.30 pm.

Devotees will be allowed for darshan only if they book online in advance.