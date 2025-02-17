Sabari Express trains between Secunderabad & Trivandrum to run with LHB coaches soon

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the conversion of a pair of express trains operated between Secunderabad and Thiruvananthapuram from conventional rakes to Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes to enhance passenger safety and comfort.

Train No.17230 Secunderabad – Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Express will run with LHB coaches with effect from April 18, while Train No.17229 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Secunderabad Sabari Express will run with LHB coaches from April 20.

Consequent to the conversion of LHB Rakes, the coach composition of the trains would be a First Class cum AC Two Tier Coach, two AC tier-II Coaches, four AC Three Tier Coaches, eight Sleeper Class Coaches, four General Second Class Coaches and a pantry Car, a Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) and a luggage cum brake van (LHB Rakes), a release issued by Southern Railway said.