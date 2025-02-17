Sabari Express trains between Secunderabad & Trivandrum to run with LHB coaches soon

Begin typing your search...

    Train No.17230 Secunderabad – Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Express will run with LHB coaches with effect from April 18, while Train No.17229 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Secunderabad Sabari Express will run with LHB coaches from April 20.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Feb 2025 1:28 PM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the conversion of a pair of express trains operated between Secunderabad and Thiruvananthapuram from conventional rakes to Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes to enhance passenger safety and comfort.

    Consequent to the conversion of LHB Rakes, the coach composition of the trains would be a First Class cum AC Two Tier Coach, two AC tier-II Coaches, four AC Three Tier Coaches, eight Sleeper Class Coaches, four General Second Class Coaches and a pantry Car, a Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) and a luggage cum brake van (LHB Rakes), a release issued by Southern Railway said.

    DTNEXT Bureau

