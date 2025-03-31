RSS banyan tree of India’s immortal culture: Modi after visit to Sangh headquarters

NAGPUR: In his first visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur after becoming the prime minister 11 years ago, Narendra Modi on Sunday described the Sangh as the ‘banyan tree' of India's immortal culture.

Modi became the second sitting PM to visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited it in 2000 during his third term as PM, an RSS official said. This is also Modi’s third term in the top post.

Modi visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir at RSS headquarters and paid homage to the founding fathers of the Sangh. He also went to Deekshabhoomi, where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956.

Modi laid the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre, named after late RSS chief Madhavrao Golwalkar.

Modi also visited the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited’s ammunition facility in Nagpur and inaugurated an airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and a facility for testing loitering munition.

Speaking at the Madhav Netralaya event, Modi said RSS volunteers are working selflessly in various spheres and parts of the country.

The seed of thought sown 100 years ago for the preservation and promotion of national consciousness, has now grown into a great tree, Modi said.

He highlighted that the principles and ideals give height to this great tree, with lakhs of volunteers as its branches.

“The RSS is the modern Akshay Vat (banyan tree) of the immortal culture of India and is continuously energizing Indian culture and the consciousness of our nation”, he said.

The spirit of service inspires generations of RSS volunteers to dedicate themselves tirelessly, Modi said, adding that this devotion keeps volunteers constantly active, never allowing them to tire or stop.

Modi emphasized the commitment to duty, guided by the principles of "Dev to Desh" and "Ram to Rashtra."

He spoke of the selfless work of RSS volunteers in various fields, whether in border villages, hilly regions, or forest areas, and their involvement in initiatives like Vanvasi Kalyan Ashrams, Ekal Vidyalayas for tribal children, cultural awakening missions, and Seva Bharati's efforts to serve the underprivileged.

Lauding the “exemplary work” of RSS volunteers during the Prayag Mahakumbh, where they assisted millions through the Netra Kumbh initiative, Modi said that wherever there is a need for service, the volunteers are present.

The essence of selflessness is with the principle of "Not I, but you," and "Not mine, but for the nation”, he said. It is about prioritizing "we" over "I" and placing the nation first in all policies and decisions, he added.

Modi said decades of effort and dedication by the RSS are bearing fruit, writing a new chapter in India's development.

The period from 1925 to 1947 was a crisis period as the country was fighting for independence and now, after 100 years, the RSS is stepping into another milestone, he said.

"This period is important because big goals are ahead of us. We have to lay the foundation stone of the next 1,000 years of a strong and developed India," Modi said.

The nation is celebrating 75 years of the Constitution this year and the RSS is completing 100 years (of its formation), he noted.

Addressing the audience, Mohan Bhagwat said the Madhav Netralaya worked hard for several years for people's welfare. It is inspired by the Sangh's ideology of selfless service, he said.

“It doesn't look good that people are bereft of health facilities and hence, the RSS volunteers have selflessly worked to provide vision to the needy at the Madhav Netralaya,' he said.

The RSS volunteers don't seek anything for themselves but work for others in the society, Bhagwat said. Service is life's mission for the RSS, he added.

Modi visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbag area in the morning and paid tributes at the memorials dedicated to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and Golwalkar, who was the second sarsanghchalak.

The memorials are dedicated to the values of Indian culture, nationalism and the organisation, Modi wrote in Hindi in a message book at the venue.

Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were present during Modi's visit.

Hailing Deekshabhoomi as a symbol of social justice and empowering the downtrodden, Modi reiterated the government’s commitment to work even harder to realise the India which Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar envisioned.

Modi said that building a "developed and inclusive Bharat" will be the true tribute to Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

Modi went inside the stupa at the Deekshabhoomi and paid homage to Ambedkar's 'asthi' (mortal remains) kept there.

In his message penned in Hindi in the visitors' diary at the venue, Modi said, "I am overwhelmed that I got an opportunity to visit Deekshabhoomi, one of the five 'Panchthirth' of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, in Nagpur. One can feel Babasaheb's principles of social harmony, equality and justice in this holy atmosphere here."

Modi had last visited Deekshabhoomi in 2017.