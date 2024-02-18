RSP declares Premachandran as UDF candidate for Kollam Lok Sabha constituency

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP N K Premachandran will again contest from the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency as the UDF (United Democratic Front) candidate in the upcoming general election, said RSP state secretary Shibu Baby John on Sunday. John said that the decision was taken at the state committee of the party unanimously.

"The party's rank and file are fully satisfied with the performance of Premachandran as MP.

So with utmost confidence and a tinge of pride, we are presenting Premachandran as the UDF's candidate for the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming election," John told reporters here.

Recently, Kerala's ruling alliance LDF criticised Premachandran for his having lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House canteen and accused him of having had a "newfound closeness" with the RSS.

However, John said that this "baseless" allegation of the LDF is designed to create confusion in the minds of the minority voters in the constituency. "They have nothing else to say against Premachandran. Their main intention is to create confusion in the minds of the minority voters. So they are playing a communal card indirectly by saying that Premachandran is going to the BJP. We are not in the least bothered because in 2019 the same allegation was made," he said.

John said that UDF is confident of winning all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala. NK Premachandran is a member of the RSP Central Secretariat. Premachandran has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Kollam in 1996, 1998, 2014 and 2019. He was also a Rajya Sabha member in 2000.

During 2006 - 2011, he was the Kerala's Minister of Water Resources. Premachandran was also awarded the Sansad Maha Ratna for his outstanding performance in the 17th Lok Sabha.