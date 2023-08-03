RS Chairman convenes meeting to find solution to Manipur debate impasse

NEW DELHI: With Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien emphasising the need for a debate on the Manipur situation and the government conveying that it is willing for a way forward, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar convened a meeting of leaders at 1 pm on Thursday for a solution to the impasse in the House.

The Chairman said he has already given a ruling and cannot accept the demand of opposition members for discussion under Rule 267 on the Manipur violence.

Dhankhar said he has already said that the discussion under Rule 176 will not be restricted to 2.5 hours and he will allocate as much time as required but his suggestion has not fructified.

Derek O'Brien said the opposition members want a discussion and people want to listen to the MPs.

He said Manipur needs consolation. Leader of House Piyush Goyal said the government has been proactive in its actions concerning the situation in Manipur and has been ready for a debate. He said there should be a message of peace and stability in the state which has seen ethnic violence.

Chairman said he will meet floor leaders at 1 pm so that a way forward can be found. Parites belonging to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc have been protesting over their demand since the start of the monsoon session of Parliament for a detailed debate on the Manipur situation and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The treasury benches are in favour of discussion under Rule 176