Road accidents on rise, govt procuring machines for drug test of drivers: Minister

MUMBAI: The number of road accidents in Maharashtra has gone up in the last three years, as per data shared by state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

The minister on Tuesday said his department is procuring machines to assess if a driver has consumed drugs, besides conducting the alcohol test.

To a question on road accidents in the state assembly, Sarnaik, in a written reply, said 33,383 accidents and 15,224 deaths were reported in 2022.

In 2023, there were 35,243 cases of accidents and 15,366 deaths. The number rose to 36,084 accidents and 15,335 deaths last year, he said.

There are cases of drunken driving and police conduct alcohol tests. But there have also been cases where drivers have consumed drugs, Sarnaik said.

"The traffic department is procuring machines that can also assess whether a driver has consumed drugs, apart from running the alcohol test," he said.

The minister said the AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology will also be used to alert drivers if there is any traffic violation and impending fines.

He also admitted that the state has not been able to implement the highway Intelligent Traffic Management System.