Rlys to cut AC fares by 25% on low-occupancy routes

NEW DELHI: Fares of AC chair cars and executive classes of all trains, including Vande Bharat, with less than 50 per cent occupancy, will be reduced by up to 25 per cent, a Railway Board order has stated.

The discount shall be implemented with immediate effect. The trains will also include those with Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches.

The fares will depend on those of competitive modes of transport.

With a view to optimising the utilisation of accommodation, the rail ministry has decided to delegate powers to principal chief commercial managers of railway zones to introduce discounted fare schemes in trains with AC seating, the order said.

“The element of discount shall be up to a maximum of 25 per cent on the basic fare. Other charges like reservation charges, super fast surcharge, GST, etc, as applicable, shall be levied separately. The discount may be provided in any or all the classes on the basis of occupancy,” said an official release from the Railway Board.

Senior officials said the scheme will apply to Vande Bharat trains as well. Currently, barring a handful of such low occupancy trains, most of the services of this semi-high-speed train are running with full occupancy, according to official data.