Rly to run 3 VB versions by Feb-March

DEHRADUN: Three versions of Vande Bharat trains – Vande Chair Car, Vande Metro, and Vande Sleepers – would start running by February-March next year, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

These indigenous semi-high-speed trains, which are being prepped to replace Shatabdis, Rajdhanis and local trains, are being made at the Integrated Coach Factory in Chennai.

“There are three formats of Vande Bharat. Vande Metro for less than 100 km, Vande Chair Car for 100-550 km and Vande Sleepers for a journey beyond 550 km. These three formats will be ready by February-March (next year),” Vaishnaw told a news agency.

Though Vande Bharat trains are designed with a top speed of 160 km per hour, they are operated at a maximum speed of up to 130 kmph according to track capacity.

“Old tracks were designed to support speeds between 70 and 80 kmph. Around 25,000-35,000 km of tracks are being upgraded to support speeds of 110 kmph, 130 kmph, and 160 kmph. It will be done in the next three to four years,” Vaishnaw added.

With almost all governments urging Railways to run these trains in their states, Vaishnaw said every one of them would get one Vande Bharat train by mid-June. The production of these trains was being expedited, the minister said.

“Every eighth or ninth day, a new train is coming out of the factory. Work is going to start at two more factories. We will have a new train coming out of these factories once their supply chain gets stabilised,” Vaishnaw said.

Steps are also being taken to provide 4G-5G services to train passengers, Vaishnaw said, adding that towers for these are being expeditiously installed.