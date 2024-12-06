RJD MP seeks more visas for Chinese technicians to operate machines bought by Indian companies

NEW DELHI: The government should provide more visas to technicians from China as they are needed to operate Chinese-made machines brought by several private companies in India, RJD MP AD Singh said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Raising the issue in Zero Hour, Singh said private enterprises in the footwear, textile and engineering sectors have purchased huge machinery from China that are lying idle without the help of Chinese technicians.

"A significant skill gap exists between Chinese and Indian factory supervisors and workers. The leaders of these private companies are of the view that Chinese technicians are highly productive and less expensive," he said.

"The Engineering Export Promotion Council of India is of the view that more visas should be given to Chinese experts so that the machinery in India can be put to efficient use," he said.

He said the visas should be issued after due diligence keeping in view national security.