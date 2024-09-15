RG Kar issue: Junior docs continue sit-in outside health department office amid rain

KOLKATA: Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal on Sunday said they remain steadfast in their resolve to pursue justice for the medic raped and murdered at the RG Kar hospital, a day after another attempt to resolve the impasse with the state government fell through.

Amid persistent rain, the protesting doctors continued their sit-in outside 'Swasthya Bhavan', the state health department headquarters in Salt Lake, for the sixth consecutive day.

"We are steadfast in our resolve to seek justice for our sister, no matter the adversity. We have spent nights on the streets in harsh conditions and inclement weather despite some of us not feeling well," an agitating junior medic said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Saturday made a surprise visit to the site where the doctors were protesting and assured them that their demands would be addressed, but the proposed meeting fell through, with the protesters claiming that they were asked to leave "unceremoniously" after waiting for three hours at the gates of the CM's residence.

Another protesting doctor claimed they had agreed to attend the meeting without live-streaming or video recording as Banerjee requested, but after notifying Minister of State for Health, Chandrima Bhattacharya, of this decision, they were told to leave because it was too late.

"We must stay strong. This fight isn't just ours, it is for the 10 crore people of Bengal. The arrests of Sandip Ghosh and the Officer-in-Charge of Tala Police Station validate our view that attempts were made to cover up this heinous crime," he said.

The CBI, which is probing the rape-murder case, on Saturday evening added charges of tampering with evidence against former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody and arrested Abhijit Mondal, the officer-in-charge of Tala police station, on charges of misleading the investigation and altering the crime scene.

The junior doctors, who have been on 'cease work' since August 9, are also demanding the suspension of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, Health Secretary N S Nigam, Director of Health Services, and Director of Medical Education for "failing" in their duties in the context of the RG Kar incident.

Besides, they have sought adequate safety and security measures for all women health professionals in the state.

A few previous attempts at talks between the junior doctors and Banerjee had also failed due to disagreements over live streaming of the meetings and the number of attending representatives.

The agitating medics said they have also been operating temporary clinics at the demonstration site, where “nearly 400-500 patients” come on a daily basis.

The body of the postgraduate woman doctor was recovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been conducting the probe into the rape and murder of the woman medic, following a Calcutta High Court order.