Restrictions imposed on two-wheeler movement on Tirumala ghat roads till September

CHENNAI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced restrictions on the movement of two-wheelers on the twin ghat roads.

The two-wheelers will be allowed on the roads only between 6 am and 9 pm from August 12 till September 30.

The decision has been taken keeping the safety of devotees in mind by the state forest department officials.

According to the officials, animals were seen crossing the ghat roads on several occasions during the night.

It was also because August and September happen to be peak breeding season for animals.

Following the direction of the state forest department, TTD officials announced that for the rest of August and the entire September month, two-wheelers will not be allowed from 9 pm till 6 am in the twin ghat roads leading and exiting Tirumala.