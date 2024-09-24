‘Resign respectfully’, K’taka BJP chief to CM Siddaramaiah after HC order in MUDA case

BENGALURU: The BJP has demanded CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation after the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, quashed his petition in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters here, state President B.Y. Vijayendra said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should tender his resignation respectfully and exit from the seat of power.

“The court has stated that the legal action against CM Siddaramaiah is as per the law and upheld the decision of the Governor to hand over the MUDA case against him to the prosecution. The court has also stated that the family members of CM Siddaramaiah are beneficiaries in the case,” he stated.

“I urge the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at this stage to respect the High Court decision. The allegations are made against the CM and his family. CM Siddaramaiah should tender resignation respectfully,” Vijayendra demanded.

“BJP has been relentlessly fighting against the Congress government in Karnataka for two months against corruption. In the ST welfare board scam, the CM has agreed on the floor of the House that Rs 87 crore were looted. The concerned Minister had to resign following his involvement,” he said.

“The BJP took up the fight in the MUDA case as charges were made directly against the CM. The BJP along with JD(S) held agitations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah smartly constituted a committee headed by a retired judge and ran away from answering questions in the session,” Vijayendra slammed the CM.

R. Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly said CM Siddaramaiah should resign immediately. “The Congress government has looted Rs 198 crore in the tribal welfare board scam. CM Siddaramaiah is caught in the MUDA scam and the people of the state are in shock. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claims that he is a follower of late Karnataka CM Ramkrishna Hegde. Hegde tendered his resignation immediately when allegations surfaced against him. Now, he should follow his leader,” Ashoka stated.

“Let him go for an appeal only after submission of his resignation. The corruption is proved before the High Court. There is no other option left for him. What will CM Siddaramaiah answer to people? He should bend before the people’s court. Let him resign,” Ashoka demanded.

“The BJP will not stop the legal battle against CM Siddaramaiah,” he maintained.

The Karnataka High Court has quashed the writ petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioning the prosecution order given by the Governor in the MUDA case.

The bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order on Tuesday upholding Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision.

The bench stated that the private complainants can seek consent for the prosecution and the bench has also underlined that the move to seek permission for consent under Section 17(A) is appropriate.

The bench also stated that the Governor’s action in this regard was correct.