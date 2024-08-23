Resident doctors return to work after ending stir over Kolkata rape-murder

NEW DELHI: In a major relief for patients, hundreds of resident doctors here returned to work on Friday after ending their 11-day strike over the alleged rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata, following an appeal by the Supreme Court.

The doctors' association met with Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj in the afternoon at the Secretariat and various issues faced by them.

After the meeting, the minister said he discussed with the doctors the issues they raised and soon, a letter would be sent to the central government regarding these.

Healthcare professionals across the country ceased work after the body of the medic, a junior doctor, was found in a seminar room of the West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

Non-emergency services, including OPD and diagnostics, were shut down as medics, including resident doctors, of major central and Delhi government-run hospitals, struck work on August 12 evening, causing hardships for patients and delays in treatment.

Resident doctors, including those of the Centre-run AIIMS, RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Delhi government-run LNJP, Maulana Azad Medical College, GTB Hospital and Indira Gandhi Hospital, resumed duties after two national bodies announced the end of the strike on Thursday evening.

Dr Ayush Raj, general secretary of the Safdarjung Hospital's Resident Doctors' Association (RDA), said, "We have resumed work, but we have not stopped fighting for our demands... we are still in silent protest."

He added that all Delhi-based RDA members will decide on a commonplace and day this week to come together for a symbolic protest demanding justice and protection.

Dr Dhruv Chauhan, National Council Member IMA-Junior Doctors Network, said, "We are in silent protest doing our duties as before but still waiting for justice and the assurances that are given."

"We have obeyed and respected the decision of the Supreme Court and therefore, resumed our services in the hope that our demands will be fulfilled and our security will be taken as the priority at all levels," he added.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) decided after the Supreme Court issued directions about the safety of healthcare personnel.

While it appealed to medics across the country to rejoin duty and assured that no coercive action would be taken against them, the top court also said judges and doctors cannot go on a strike since they deal with matters involving life and liberty.

Resident doctor at the GTB Hospital in Delhi, Aman Khanna, said, "I'm glad to return to work with the hope that our demands will be fulfilled and justice will be served. We are closely observing the decisions the government is making for us."

Except for West Bengal, resident doctors' associations of all other states have called off their strike. In Bengal, the epicentre of the protests, healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals as agitating junior doctors have said they would continue their strike.