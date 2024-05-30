Rescue Operation Underway for Trapped Excavator Operator in Maharashtra

MAHARASHTRA: An excavator machine operator was trapped after the soil and wall structure collapsed at a water supply project site in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Wednesday during the tunnel shaft excavation work at the project site in Sasun Navghar village, an official said, adding that efforts were on to rescue the person.

As the tunnel shaft excavation work was going on, the soil and wall structure collapsed on the excavator machine, trapping its operator under the debris, he said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was engaged in the rescue operation with other local agencies, he added.