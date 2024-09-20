Report sought on Tirupati laddu issue, suitable action will be taken after examination: Nadda

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Nadda on Friday said he had spoken to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and sought a report on the Tirupati laddu issue.

Nadda said the matter would be examined by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and suitable action taken.

Naidu has claimed that animal fat was used for making Tirupati laddus during the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government, triggering a massive political row with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) accusing the chief minister of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) circulating a lab report to back the claim.

Addressing a press conference on the achievements in the health sector during the first 100 days of the Modi government's third term, Nadda said, "I got to know about the issue through social media. I spoke to Chandrababu Naidu today and asked him to share the available report so that I can examine it. I will also speak to the state regulators and take their views."

"The report will be examined and suitable action taken within the legal framework and regulations under the FSSAI. The FSSAI will examine it, give a report and then we will take action," he added.

The FSSAI is a statutory body under the administration of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi has also called for an investigation into the allegation, which has sparked concern among devotees.

"Whatever the Andhra chief minister has said is a matter of serious concern. A detailed inquiry is required and the culprit should be punished," Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of a global food regulators' summit in Delhi.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy had on Thursday claimed that adulteration was confirmed by a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory in ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

He showed the purported lab report, which apparently confirmed the presence of "beef tallow", "lard" and "fish oil" in the sample. The sample receipt date was July 9 and the lab report was dated July 16.