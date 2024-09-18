Remarks against Rahul: Congress files police complaint, alleges 'conspiracy under PM's watch

NEW DELHI: The Congress launched a multi-pronged attack on the BJP on Wednesday over recent statements of leaders from the ruling NDA against Rahul Gandhi, holding protests and filing a police complaint alleging that the remarks were aimed at jeopardising the former party chief's security and disturbing peace in view of the ongoing and upcoming Assembly polls.

The opposition party also alleged that the statements were part of a "clear conspiracy" under the knowledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as it questioned their silence on the matter.

The Congress said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a moral responsibility to act against such statements and warned that if no action is taken, its workers can also go to the houses of MPs and ministers of the ruling party and "do the same".

The remarks came days after BJP leaders protested outside 10, Janpath over certain remarks made by Gandhi during his recent US visit.

INDIA bloc constituents, such as the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and DMK, also rallied behind the Congress over the issue and slammed the remarks against Gandhi.

Meanwhile, a large number of Delhi Congress workers gathered at the party's state headquarters and held a demonstration against the objectionable remarks. The Congress workers assembled outside the DPCC office here and raised slogans against the remarks targeting Gandhi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Modi, Shah and the entire RSS-BJP leadership of encouraging a "well-planned campaign" of making statements inciting violence against Rahul Gandhi and not taking any action in the matter.

She claimed that verbal and ideological violence against Rahul Gandhi is increasing as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha is raising the voice of people more strongly.

Addressing a press conference here along with senior party leader Abhishek Singhvi, Congress general secretary, in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal said over the last 15 days, "we have been witnessing a conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi".

"Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and the Union government have been maintaining a silence. It means it is a clear conspiracy under the knowledge of the prime minister and the home minister," Venugopal said.

Singhvi said, "Democracy demands a democratic response. It may come late, but it will come, proving that the BJP's threats against Rahul Gandhiji will only make him stronger. This government is inciting hatred and violence against the leader of opposition, a tragedy not only for the ruling party but for Indian democracy itself."

The Congress also filed a police complaint over the statements of the NDA leaders.

The party alleged that the statements are aimed at jeopardising Gandhi's safety and security and disturbing peace throughout the country, especially in view of the polls in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

In the complaint submitted to the station house officer (SHO) of the Tughlaq Road police station by All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer and general secretary Ajay Maken, the opposition party cited the remarks of BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Raghuraj Singh as well as those of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad.

Maken sought registration of FIRs against these leaders.

Speaking with the media after filing the complaint, Maken said, "All of us know that (former prime ministers) Indira Gandhiji and Rajiv Gandhiji sacrificed their lives for the country. Even after that, they are giving such threats."

Politics in India cannot stoop to a level lower than this, he said.

"Not just one BJP leader, but many leaders have said such things, but the BJP has not taken any action," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi talks about the SCs (Scheduled Castes), STs (Scheduled Tribes), OBC (Other Backward Classes), tribal and minority people. That is why those in the BJP do not like his words. That is the reason why they are threatening him," Maken said.

"But let me tell you, this is the Congress party and we are not going to be scared or cowed down," he added.

In the police complaint, Maken said, "On September 11, Marwah in a BJP event openly issued an assassination threat against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, wherein he said 'Rahul Gandhi baaz aaja, nahi toh aanewale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka hua (you better behave yourself or you will meet the same fate as that of your grandmother)'."

The complaint also cited Gaikwad's announcement of a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who will cut Gandhi's tongue. The complaint cited Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu's remarks, calling Gandhi the "number one terrorist in the country".

"Bittu deliberately made the statement to provoke public hatred and outrage against Gandhi, with the aim to incite violence and breach of peace. The said statement was widely publicised on television channels and social media," the complaint said.

It cited Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Singh's remarks that Gandhi is the "number one terrorist in India".

"In view of the above, the above-named persons, all connected with a common thread to the ruling BJP, hatched a well-planned criminal conspiracy, with other known/unknown associates to commit the above acts. Accordingly, I request you to register an FIR, inter-alia, u/s 351, 352, 353, 61 of the BNS, at the earliest, against the above-named persons and their associates," the complaint filed by Maken said.

Also, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde has said Gandhi's tongue should be singed as what he has said about reservation is "dangerous".

An FIR for intention to cause riots was registered against Bonde on Wednesday over his controversial remarks against Gandhi.