Rekha Gupta chosen BJP legislature party leader, set to become Delhi's fourth woman CM

NEW DELI: The long suspense over ‘who will be the next Delhi Chief Minister’ ended on Wednesday evening with first-time MLA Rekha Gupta being chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party, paving the way for her to take over the post.

Gupta, the MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was chosen at a meeting of the BJP legislature party at the state party office at Pant Marg this evening, under the supervision of two central observers – former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP national Secretary Om Prakash Dhankhar.

As the meeting began to elect the BJP legislature party leader, there was intense speculation about a woman legislator taking over the mantle. Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (Congress), and Atishi (AAP).

Even before the announcement of her name, celebrations had broken out at the house of Gupta, a former Delhi University Students Union President and municipal councillor.

After being chosen by the BJP legislators, Gupta is slated to head to the Raj Niwas, where she will meet Lt Governor V.K. Saxena and stake claim to form the next government.

The new Chief Minister will take oath at a grand swearing-in ceremony at the city’s iconic Ramlila Maidan at noon tomorrow. The new CM will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Lt Governor Saxena, amidst the presence of top BJP brass and leaders of allied parties on the dais. A gathering of car drivers, auto drivers and slum-dwellers will be among the key bunch of people who will garner attention at the oath-taking ceremony.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place from 11 a.m. to 12.34 p.m., with the Chief Minister’s swearing-in set for 12.05 p.m. The event will be attended by several key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, along with over 200 BJP MPs and MLAs, and invited religious leaders.

The name of the new Chief Minister had remained a closely guarded secret till now, apparently because the process got delayed due to the Prime Minister’s trips to France and the United States.

The BJP, which had been out of power in Delhi since 1998, won a convincing victory in the 2025 Assembly elections, winning 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly, and reducing the AAP to 22.