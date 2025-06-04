RCB get Rs 20 crore for winning IPL 2025, runners-up PBKS receive Rs 12.5 crore

Begin typing your search...

    RCB lifted their maiden title in the world's biggest T20 league by getting the better of PBKS by six runs in an exciting summit showdown here on Tuesday, ending a long wait of 18 years for the team as well as its talisman Virat Kohli.

    AuthorPTIPTI|4 Jun 2025 8:30 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-04 17:16:14  )
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (PTI)

    AHMEDABAD: Newly-crowned IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have received Rs 20 crore for winning the 18th edition of the league while runners-up Punjab Kings got richer by Rs 12.5 crore.

    Third-Place finishers Mumbai Indians earned Rs 7 crore for reaching Qualifier 2, while the fourth-placed Gujarat Titans were given Rs 6.5 crore for playing in the Eliminator.

    Over the years, the IPL prize money has grown exponentially.

    In the inaugural 2008 edition, the winning side received Rs 4.8 crore, whereas the runner-up team was awarded Rs 2.4 crore.

    DDCA wins 'Best Pitch and Ground' award

    The Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) has got the 'Best Pitch and Ground' award for the matches held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Besides the recognition, DDCA also got richer by Rs 50 lakh.

    The stadium hosted seven matches this season, all of them being preliminary fixtures.

    DDCA President Rohan Jaitley expressed his gratitude, stating, "This award is a testament to the tireless work of our curators, staff, and management. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards in cricket infrastructure."

    List of winners with prize purse:

    Winners RCB: Rs 20 crore

    Runners-up PBKS: Rs 12.5 crore

    Third-placed Mumbai Indians: Rs 7 crore

    Fourth-placed Gujarat Titans: Rs 6.5 crore

    Orange Cap winner (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh

    Purple Cap winner (Prasidh Krishna): Rs 10 lakh

    Emerging Player winner (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh

    Most Valuable Player (Suryakumar Yadav): Rs 15 lakh

    Super Striker of the season (Vaibhav Suryavanshi): Rs 10 lakh + Tata Curvv car

    Fantasy King of the season (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh

    Best Catch winner (Kamindu Mendis): Rs 10 lakh

    Most Dot Balls (Mohammed Siraj): Rs 10 lakh

    Super Sixes (Nicholas Pooran): Rs 10 lakh

    Fours of the season (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh

    Fairplay Award (Chennai Super Kings): Rs 10 lakh

    Pitch and Ground (Delhi Capitals home ground New Delhi): Rs 50 lakh

    List of award winners in the RCB vs PBKS final

    Player of the Match (Krunal Pandya): Rs 5 lakh

    Super Striker (Jitesh Sharma): Rs 1 lakh

    Most Dot balls (Krunal Pandya): Rs 1 lakh

    Most fours (Priyansh Arya): Rs 1 lakh

    Fantasy King (Shashank Singh): Rs 1 lakh

    Most Sixes (Shashank Singh): Rs 1 lakh.

