Ravneet Singh Bittu urges S Jaishankar to ensure safety of gurdwaras, temples in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Railways and Food processing Ravneet Singh Bittu expressed serious concern on Tuesday over attacks on "Sikh shrines and Hindu temples located in Bangladesh" and urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the issue with the Army authorities or the interim government of Bangladesh.

In a written communication to Jaishankar, Bittu said, "Since the population of Sikhs in Bangladesh is very small and certain anti-India elements were indulging in rampage of religious places, the Sikh community is worried about the safety of Sikh shrines in Bangladesh."

"I, therefore, urge you to take up the issue with the Army authorities/Interim Govt of Bangladesh to protect the historical Sikh shrines viz. Gurdwara Nanak Shahi and Gurdwara Sangat Tola situated in Dhaka along with the Hindu temples," Bittu said.

"It is relevant to mention here that Guru Nanak Dev ji and Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib had visited Dhaka and these gurudwaras were built in their memories," he added.

Bittu urged Jaishankar to assure the Sikh and Hindu communities in Bangladesh that the Indian government will take all necessary steps to protect the Sikh shrines and Hindu temples in Bangladesh.