Ratan Tata's demise: Maharashtra govt declares one day mourning in honour of veteran industrialist

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government on Thursday declared a one day mourning in respect of Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Group, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86.

During the period the national flags at government offices will be flown at half mast and no cultutal or entertainment program of the government will be held, the CMO of Maharashtra posted on X.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that a day of mourning will be observed in the state today (Thursday 10) in honor of veteran industrialist, Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata. There will be a state funeral as a tribute to Ratan Tata," the post read.

"During this period, national flags at government offices in the state will be flown at half-mast and no cultural or entertainment programs of the govt will be held. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also given instructions to cremate Ratan Tata in state ceremony," the post added.

Tata Trusts also condoled the death of Ratan Tata and said that he will always live in their hearts and minds. "It is with deep sadness and with a heavy heart that we inform you of the demise of our beloved Chairman, Ratan N Tata, a legend of our times who passed away on 9th of October 2024. While we will miss his physical presence, he will always live in our hearts & minds. We rededicate ourselves to carrying forward his legacy & that of the Founders, which is rooted in India's civilisational values and strives for the welfare of all," Tata Trusts posted on X.

Earlier, Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites of industrialist Ratan Tata will be performed with full state honours. CM Shinde said that Tata's mortal remains will be kept at NCPA from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for public to pay respect. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday night at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

In a post on X, CM Shinde stated everyone will always remember the determination shown by him after the 2008 Mumbai attack. "His firm decisions, courageous attitude and social commitment will always be remembered. The last rites of late Ratanji Tata will be performed with full state honours," the Chief Minister said. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the demise of Ratan Tata is a "great loss for the country".

"Ratan Tata was not only a very successful industrialist, but also a bigger personality because of the way he worked for the country and society. He has not only set up successful industries but has set up a trust, a brand that has given our country a global image. A person with a very big heart has left us today, this is a great loss for the country," Fadnavis told reporters.

The mortal remains of Industrialist Ratan Tata, were brought to his residence in Colaba on the early hours of Thursday.

The Maharashtra government cancelled all programmes scheduled for Thursday in Mumbai following Ratan Tata's demise.

"All the programs of the state government in Mumbai have been cancelled for tomorrow, due to the death of industrialist Ratan Tata," Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. He was later appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.