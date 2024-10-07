Ratan Tata clarifies amid rumours of being admitted to hospital in Mumbai

CHENNAI: Ratan Tata, the 86-year-old industrialist and former Chairman of Tata Sons clarified on Monday about rumours of him being hospitalised.

Media reports stated that Tata was hospitalised in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital between 12:30 to 1:00 am after a significant drop in his blood pressure.

However, Tata dismissed all rumours and tweeted, "I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation." [sic]

Despite his health-related shortcomings, Tata has been active in social life in his limited capacity.