Rashtrapati Bhavan to host two-day Visitor's Conference 2023 tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Rashtrapati Bhavan will host a two-day Visitor's Conference 2023 on July 10 and 11. According to an official release, President Droupadi Murmu is the Visitor of 162 Central Institutions of Higher Learning.

The Conference will begin with the inaugural address of the President on Monday (July 10). Murmu will present the Visitor's Awards 2021 in the categories of 'Innovation', 'Research', and 'Technology Development'.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also address the conference.

On July 11, the conference will deliberate on the theme - Education for Sustainable Development: Building a better world. Five different groups will brainstorm on sub-themes such as contributions to the realization of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020; Internationalization efforts and G-20; Research contributions and recognitions; Diversity, equality, inclusivity and wellness; Plans and action items for Amrit Kaal.

In the concluding session, the outcome of deliberations will be presented before the President. President Droupadi Murmu will address the concluding session.

The Visitor's Award for 'Innovation' will be conferred on Prof Venktesh Singh from the School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Central University of South Bihar for developing indigenous Charge Pick-up Panels for Resistive Plate Chamber Detector using Silicon Fiber Sheet.

The Visitor's Award for 'Research in Physical Sciences' will be presented to Prof. Surajit Dhara from the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad for his work in soft matter and liquid crystals.

Prof Mohammed Latif Khan from Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar will receive the Visitor's Award for 'Research in Biological Sciences' for his contributions to understanding forest biodiversity, regeneration of RET (Rare, Endangered and Threatened) plant species and threat status assessments of forests in the Eastern Himalayas and Central India.

The Visitor's Award for 'Technology Development' will be conferred on Prof. KC James Raju from the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad for his contributions to frequency tunable microwave devices using ferroelectric thin films.

The President will also present the 6th Visitor's Award, 2020 for Research (Physical Sciences) to Prof Anunay Samanta, School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad for his research contributions to the spectroscopy and dynamics of short-lived chemical species formed on photo-excitation of molecular systems and materials.