Ram Temple Trust makes accommodation arrangements for priests ahead of Pran Pratishtha

AYODHYA: The ayodhya">Ram Temple Trust of Ayodhya on Wednesday made accommodation arrangements for priests and saints attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

All kinds of facilities are available for the guests, including treatment in case of health problems in the tent city.

"All medical arrangements have been made. All the arrangements are being made in the tent city. All the priests will come here till January 14 evening and the rituals of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will begin on January 15," Acharaya Suraj Tiwari, Ritual Department, Jaunpur told ANI.

When asked about the arrangements made for the accommodation of priests and saints attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, he said that there are 10 VVIP rooms for aged priests, in which three beds are in one room.

"There are 10 VVIP rooms for aged priests and 50 other rooms for those who will accompany them. There are all kinds of facilities available for the guests, including treatment in case of health problems," he added.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be held over a span of seven days, starting on January 16. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla's idol at the grand temple.

The birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has invited 4,000 saints for the ceremony.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India.