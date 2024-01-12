Ram temple consecration: Liquor shops to remain closed in UP on Jan 22

AYODHYA: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the State on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Terming the occasion as a "national festival", Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that liquor shops in the state should be closed on that day.

"Considering the significance of the consecration ceremony of the eagerly awaited new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham, the CM has declared a holiday in educational institutions on January 22," an official release issued here said.

During his visit to Ayodhya on Tuesday, the chief minister held a meeting with officials of the temple trust -- Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust -- and was informed about the Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratistha (consecration ceremony), which would start after Makar Sankranti.

Chief Minister Adityanath also directed officials to extend all necessary cooperation to the trust in making security and other arrangements for the ceremony, the release said.

He emphasised that after January 22, devotees of Lord Ram from across the globe and country will visit Ayodhya, it said.

For their convenience, the chief minister said, multilingual signages should be installed throughout the city. These should cover all languages from the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and the six official languages of the United Nations, Adityanath directed officials, according to the release.

The chief minister said that the Pran Pratishtha is "a source of joy, pride and self-satisfaction for crores of Sanatan believers, and the whole country is imbued with the spirit of Lord Ram", the release stated.

Deepotsav will be celebrated at every temple in the evening on January 22, it said.

"Every Sanatan believer is encouraged to welcome Ram Lalla by lighting the Ram Jyoti in their homes and establishments. The chief minister has directed that all government buildings be adorned, and arrangements be made for evening fireworks to enhance the festive ambiance," the release added.