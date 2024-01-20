Ram temple ceremony: Bengal's Visva-Bharati Univ declares half-day holiday on Jan 22

KOLKATA: The iconic Visva-Bharati University at Bolpur- Santiniketan in Birbhum district of West Bengal has declared a half-day holiday for the students, faculty, and staff members on January 22 on the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A notification has been issued by the university authorities claiming that the normal functioning in all departments and office sections will remain closed till 2.30 pm on Monday.

In the notification, the university authorities have clearly stated that the half-day holiday is for "celebration of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya".

It is also clarified that the decision is as per the communications made by the department of personnel, public grievances & pensions under the Department of Personnel & Training (DOPT).

The state BJP had written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding declaration of a public holiday on January 22. However, no announcement has come from the chief minister's office so far.

Visva-Bharati University is the only central university in India where Prime Minister of the country is the chancellor. In all other central universities the President of the country is the chancellor. The university was founded by Rabindranath Tagore to propagate the concept of open-air education.

It was declared as a central university in May, 1951 and an institution of national importance by an Act of the Parliament. Legendary Indian actor Balraj Sahani had been a teacher of English with this iconic university. Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen served as the second vice-chancellor of the university from 1953 to 1954.