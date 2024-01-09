Ram Mandir: No liquor, schools and colleges to remain closed in UP on January 22

AYODHYA: During his visit to Ayodhya on Tuesday, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Taking information about the Vedic rituals of Pran Pratistha starting after Makar Sankranti, the Chief Minister directed officials to extend all necessary cooperation to the Teerth Kshetra Trust for the security and other arrangements for the ceremony. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for enhanced hospitality for dignitaries attending the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. "The resting place of each VVIP should be selected in advance.

Considering the weather, some guests may arrive a day or two earlier. In such a situation, better arrangements should be made for their stay," he said. CM Yogi emphasized that after January 22, devotees of Lord Ram from across the globe will visit Ayodhya. To facilitate their convenience, he directed the installation of multilingual signage throughout the city, covering languages from the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and the six official languages of the United Nations.

Stressing the paramount importance of cleanliness in hospitality, the Chief Minister sought public cooperation. He underscored the necessity of maintaining cleanliness on major roads and streets such as Dharma Path, Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path, and Ram Path.

With over 3800 sanitation workers deployed, CM Yogi recommended increasing the workforce by an additional 1500 employees to further ensure cleanliness and hygiene. "The upcoming historic Pran-Pratishtha program is a source of joy, pride, and self-satisfaction for crores of Sanatan believers. The whole country is imbued with the spirit of Lord Shri Ram. Deepotsav will be celebrated at every temple in the evening on January 22. Every Sanatan believer is encouraged to welcome Ramlala by lighting the Ramjyoti in their homes and establishments," CM Yogi said.

"Today I have personally inspected the arrangements of the tent city. There is a good arrangement here. Emphasize cleanliness and ensure that those staying here have access to hot water. To ensure availability of food grains in the tent city, necessary arrangements should be made by the Food and Logistics Department and Mandi Parishad," he added. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for expanding night shelters and increasing their numbers in various locations.

He stressed that no individual seeking shelter for the night in Dharmanagari should endure the cold, and directed the Relief Commissioner to ensure necessary arrangements are made to address this concern. "Develop an enhanced action plan for parking and traffic management specifically for the January 22 event.

Ensure ample parking facilities along major roads leading to Ayodhya. Arrange for a sufficient number of electric buses to transport visitors and plan for their organized parking," he asserted.