Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey passes away

NEW DELHI: Hardwar Dubey, BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, has died at a private hospital here, sources said on Monday. He was 74.

Dubey breathed his last at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, the hospital sources said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to condole Dubey's demise.

''The (news of the) demise of honourable Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh minister Shri Hardwar Dubey ji is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family members. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his holy feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti,'' Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.



