Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid Opposition uproar on Bihar electoral rolls revision issue

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday due to Opposition uproar following rejection of their adjournment notices to discuss various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

After laying of the listed papers and reports during the morning session, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has received 24 notices under Rule 267 demanding discussion on various issues including SIR, alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states, and resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He, however, declined all the adjournment notices saying the notices do not conform to the previous directives of the Chair.

The Opposition members protested the decision. Some were raising slogans 'Vote Ki Chori Band Karo' (stop stealing votes).

The Chair urged the protesting members to let the House function so that MPs could raise their issues during the Zero Hour.

As the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.