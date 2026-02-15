Rajnath Singh to attend Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre today

In a post on X, Singh informed, "On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, I extend my heartfelt greetings to everyone. Today, I shall be at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore to attend the ‘Maha Shivratri’ celebrations. Looking forward to it.”

According to the official schedule, Singh will arrive in Coimbatore by flight at 4:15 p.m. From the airport, he will travel by a private helicopter at 4:25 p.m. to the Isha Yoga Center to attend the main function.