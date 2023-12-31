Rajnath Singh to attend 21st convocation of Tezpur University in Assam today

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he will visit Assam's Tezpur district on Sunday.

Taking to social media platform X, the Defence Minister said that he would interact with the students of Tezpur University during their convocation.

"Today, 31st December, I will be in Tezpur, Assam. Shall interact with the students of Tezpur University during their Convocation. Looking forward," Singh wrote on X.

Apart from the Defence Minister, the Corps Commander of Gajraj Corps and several civil and military dignitaries will attend the event.

As per the varsity, on the occasion of their 21st convocation ceremony, a total of 783 students would get a postgraduate (PG) degree, 428 an undergraduate (UG) degree, five PG Diploma and more than 100 researchers would be awarded PhD degrees, as well as 23 students of distance and online education mediums would also be awarded degrees.

Tezpur University is a central university located near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh inter-state border. Apart from its academic routine, the university is also involved in training Indian Army personnel in the Chinese language.

In April of this year, the university signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Headquarters 4 Corps, (HQ 4 Corps signed the MoU on behalf of the Indian Army) to offer army personnel a basic course in Chinese language to develop the four essential language skills, viz., listening, speaking, reading and writing, of intermediate level.

The university is also considering starting the Department of Defence Studies and in this regard, the university's academic council and board of management (highest executive body of the University) have already ratified the decision.

"There is another project that is in the pipeline. The university, in collaboration with defence forces, is planning to study geospatial research and strategic mapping in Indo-China border areas. We believe that Tezpur University has a role to play in improving India's defence preparedness and deepening the relationship between the Indian Army and academia," said Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, Tezpur University.

"The exercise shall give us enough data on people living in these border areas to academically counter any unfounded claims made by China," Prof Singh further elaborated.

A total of 1355 students will be conferred degrees and diplomas during the convocation.