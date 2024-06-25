Begin typing your search...

Rajnath Singh reaches out to Oppn for building consensus on Speaker's name

The NDA candidate for the key parliamentary position will file his nomination on Tuesday, the day scheduled for the process.

ByPTIPTI|25 Jun 2024 5:11 AM GMT
Rajnath Singh reaches out to Oppn for building consensus on Speakers name
X

NEW DELHI: Union minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday led the ruling National Democratic Alliance's efforts in reaching out to opposition parties to build a consensus on the choice for the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The NDA candidate for the key parliamentary position will file his nomination on Tuesday, the day scheduled for the process.

Sources said the senior BJP leader spoke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Stalin among other opposition leaders in efforts to build a consensus.

They said that nomination could be filed for the deputy speaker's position too, but added it will depend on various factors, including the opposition's stand.

Rajnath SinghNational Democratic AllianceLok Sabha SpeakerMallikarjun KhargeTamil Nadu Chief Minister M Stalin
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick