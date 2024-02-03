Begin typing your search...

Rajendra Prasad appointed as new Rajasthan advocate general

The post of advocate general was vacant for almost two months after the change of government in December. Prasad will replace MS Singhvi as the state's advocate general.

ByPTIPTI|3 Feb 2024 11:42 AM GMT
Rajendra Prasad appointed as new Rajasthan advocate general
X

Rajasthan High Court 

JAIPUR: Rajendra Prasad has been appointed the new advocate general of Rajasthan, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Governor Kalraj Mishra has approved the proposal for Prasad's appointment, the statement said.

The post of advocate general was vacant for almost two months after the change of government in December. Prasad will replace MS Singhvi as the state's advocate general.

NationalRajendra PrasadRajasthanRaj BhavanMS SinghviGovernor Kalraj MishraRajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X