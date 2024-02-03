Begin typing your search...
Rajendra Prasad appointed as new Rajasthan advocate general
The post of advocate general was vacant for almost two months after the change of government in December. Prasad will replace MS Singhvi as the state's advocate general.
JAIPUR: Rajendra Prasad has been appointed the new advocate general of Rajasthan, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement issued on Saturday.
Governor Kalraj Mishra has approved the proposal for Prasad's appointment, the statement said.
