Begin typing your search...

Rajasthan polls: Over 40 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm

Polling in 199 assembly constituencies in the State began at 7 am.

ByPTIPTI|25 Nov 2023 8:33 AM GMT
Rajasthan polls: Over 40 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm
X

Women wait in queue to cast their vote at a polling booth in Rajasthan. (PTI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

JAIPUR: More than 40 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in the Rajasthan assembly elections till 1 pm on Saturday, officials said.

Polling in 199 assembly constituencies in the State began at 7 am.

The voting percentage till 1 pm was 40.27, an official said.

The Tijara assembly constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 52.36 per cent till 1 pm, while Churu saw the lowest voting of 32 per cent, the official said.

Nearly 10 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in the first two hours of voting and the figure went up to nearly 25 per cent by 11 am.

Voting will continue till 6 pm.

On Saturday, polling is being held in 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies in the state.

More than 5.25 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,862 candidates in these 199 seats.

Polling in the Karanpur assembly constituency in Sriganganagar has been postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate. The votes will be counted on December 3.

Rajasthan pollsRajasthanvoter turnoutRajasthan assembly electionsRajasthan Assembly Elections 2023Rajasthan electionRajasthan electionsTijara assembly constituencyRajasthan Assembly elections 2023Rajasthan Election 2023 Pollingrajasthan elections 2023Rajasthan Electionselectionselections 2023
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X