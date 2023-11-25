Rajasthan polls: Over 40 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm

JAIPUR: More than 40 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in the Rajasthan assembly elections till 1 pm on Saturday, officials said.

Polling in 199 assembly constituencies in the State began at 7 am.

The voting percentage till 1 pm was 40.27, an official said.

The Tijara assembly constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 52.36 per cent till 1 pm, while Churu saw the lowest voting of 32 per cent, the official said.

Nearly 10 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in the first two hours of voting and the figure went up to nearly 25 per cent by 11 am.

Voting will continue till 6 pm.

On Saturday, polling is being held in 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies in the state.

More than 5.25 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,862 candidates in these 199 seats.

Polling in the Karanpur assembly constituency in Sriganganagar has been postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate. The votes will be counted on December 3.