Rajasthan BJP MLA Amritlal Meena passes away

JAIPUR: Rajasthan BJP MLA Amrit Lal Meena passed away late on Wednesday night after his health suddenly deteriorated. He was 65.

Meena was rushed to the MB Hospital in Udaipur where he died during treatment. Officials said that Meena died due to a heart attack.

The MLA from the Salumber Assembly constituency was admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. Doctors tried their best to save him, but could not succeed, said sources.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, BJP state president Madan Rathore, party's former state president C.P. Joshi expressed grief over the death of Amrit Lal Meena.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma wrote on X, "It is very sad! I am shocked by the news of the death of BJP MLA Amrit Lal Meena from the Salumber Assembly constituency due to a heart attack. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. I pray to Almighty God to give strength to his family members in this hour of grief."

Rajasthan BJP state president Madan Rathore wrote on his X handle that he was shocked to hear the news of the sudden demise of a senior member of BJP member and MLA from Salumbar, Amritlal Meena. "Amritlal ji propagated the organisation's ideology throughout his life and raised issues of public interest. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense pain" he said.

Amritlal Meena served as MLA three times since 2013.